PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 3%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.25 ($0.55). Approximately 115,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,126,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

PetroTal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.08 and a beta of 1.98.

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

