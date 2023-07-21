PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 3%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.25 ($0.55). Approximately 115,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,126,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).
PetroTal Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.08 and a beta of 1.98.
PetroTal Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.
PetroTal Company Profile
PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.