PeptiDream (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PeptiDream (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PeptiDream Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPTDF opened at $13.61 on Monday. PeptiDream has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $16.69.
About PeptiDream
