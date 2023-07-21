PeptiDream (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PeptiDream (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PeptiDream Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPTDF opened at $13.61 on Monday. PeptiDream has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

About PeptiDream

PeptiDream Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics. The company develops its products based on its Peptide Discovery Platform System, a drug finding platform for the development of peptides.

