PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after buying an additional 686,036 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

WBD stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.