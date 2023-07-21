PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 395,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,225,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $481.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $486.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.97.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

