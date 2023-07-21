PDS Planning Inc Takes $202,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Moody’s stock opened at $358.85 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $361.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

