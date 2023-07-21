PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CP opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

