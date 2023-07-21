PDS Planning Inc Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

