PDS Planning Inc Buys 11,012 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Nomura were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 264.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.