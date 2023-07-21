PDS Planning Inc Acquires 3,723 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.7% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,346,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,543,000 after acquiring an additional 166,704 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of MRK opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

