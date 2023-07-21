PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.66

Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $5.07. PCTEL shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 20,958 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

