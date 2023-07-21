PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $72.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.