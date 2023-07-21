Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $123.92. 588,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

