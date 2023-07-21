Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

