Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 39,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 17,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Pasofino Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

