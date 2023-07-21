PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $634,705.47

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $634,705.47 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

