Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Paragon Entertainment Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Paragon Entertainment Company Profile

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

