Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.91.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $242.05 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 384.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
