Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.91.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $242.05 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 384.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

