Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $983,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

