Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $608,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,140,000 after buying an additional 821,851 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,487,000 after purchasing an additional 398,159 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFIV stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.