Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.77%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.