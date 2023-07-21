Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.38, for a total transaction of $887,586.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,383,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,778,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,280 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.38, for a total transaction of $887,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,383,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,778,458.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,260,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $212.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

