Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $455.98 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.74 and a 200 day moving average of $466.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.