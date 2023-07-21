Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $119.76 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.