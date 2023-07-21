Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $286.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

