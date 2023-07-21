Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $287.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

