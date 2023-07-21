Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $381.86 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.62.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.