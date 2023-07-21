Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $269,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $122.75. 1,423,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,589. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

