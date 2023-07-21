Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $255.08 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,571,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 767,238 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of ConocoPhillips worth $255,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,657. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

