Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 766,160 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,160 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of EOG Resources worth $282,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

