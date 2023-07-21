ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ORIX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 744.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 116.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. 9,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. ORIX has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

