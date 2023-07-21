Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 5.7%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 47,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 58,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Oriental Culture Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oriental Culture

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oriental Culture by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oriental Culture in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oriental Culture by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 136,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

