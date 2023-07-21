Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $48.57 million and $731,885.11 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021499 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.47 or 1.00006839 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05021032 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,184,425.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.