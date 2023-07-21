Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Shares Down 14.3%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 45,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).
Orcadian Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.18 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.20.
About Orcadian Energy
Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orcadian Energy
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.