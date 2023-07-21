Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Shares Down 14.3%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 45,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Orcadian Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.18 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Orcadian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.