Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
