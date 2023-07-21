OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 4.4%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 7,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 101,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 330,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Stories

