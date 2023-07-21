ONUS Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and $99.19 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.93823916 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

