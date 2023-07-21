Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.91

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.91 and last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 26791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Onex last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.48%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

