OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $42.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONEW. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

ONEW stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $580.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 7,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $214,583.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,303.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,769. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

