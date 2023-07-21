OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEW. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $580.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $101,838.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,857.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in OneWater Marine by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.