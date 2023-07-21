One Day In July LLC Sells 276 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $219,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 234.8% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,476. The company has a market capitalization of $248.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

