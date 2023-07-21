One Day In July LLC Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. 129,228 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

