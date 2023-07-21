One Day In July LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.46. 333,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,744. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.