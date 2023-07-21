One Day In July LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

One Day In July LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,185,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,503,367. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

