Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Omnicell worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 848,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

