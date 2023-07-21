Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,140 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 105,794 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a P/E ratio of 663.33 and a beta of 0.54. Graham Co. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.