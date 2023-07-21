Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0514

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $294.50 million and $10.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.42 or 0.06338348 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

