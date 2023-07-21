Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $290.55 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $290.55 million and $15.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.32 or 0.06350596 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05008998 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,547,504.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

