Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $33,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Marvell Technology
In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $63.79. 2,156,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of -332.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
