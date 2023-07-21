Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $409,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 57,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

