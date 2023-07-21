Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $145,000 Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 74,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,605. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.80 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

